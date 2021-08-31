2012 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
613-903-6994
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
613-903-6994
+ taxes & licensing
One-owner very well cared for sedan! Vehicle has a carfax of $4,800 which occured back in 2013. Book your test drive tody by calling 613 841-8700 and experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1