2012 Honda Civic

$8,959 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7976675

7976675 Stock #: TW2881AA

TW2881AA VIN: 2HGFB2E48CH038315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Met

Interior Colour Grey Fabric

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # TW2881AA

Mileage 146,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.