Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

146,500 KM

Details Description

$8,959

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,959

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 5sp

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 5sp

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$8,959

+ taxes & licensing

146,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7976675
  • Stock #: TW2881AA
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E48CH038315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Grey Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # TW2881AA
  • Mileage 146,500 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner very well cared for sedan! Vehicle has a carfax of $4,800 which occured back in 2013. Book your test drive tody by calling 613 841-8700 and experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2017 GMC Terrain AWD...
 80,400 KM
$22,709 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 70,184 KM
$19,459 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 76,833 KM
$43,930 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory