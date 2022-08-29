Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

141,956 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,956KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9318043
  • Stock #: 22082
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H70CH102278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at this well-maintained Honda CR-V EX-L all wheel drive!! Loaded up with: power sunroof, leather, heated seats, power driver seat, bluetooth hands-free, satellite radio, CD/MP3 player, power group, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $179 bi-weekly with $0 down over 54 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $16999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!

Vehicle Features

LEATHER
SUNROOF
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
POWER GROUP
POWER DRIVER SEAT
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
SATELLITE RADIO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

