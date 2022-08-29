Menu
2012 Honda Pilot

143,272 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

EX-L AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

EX-L AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

143,272KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9314038
  • Stock #: 22087
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H50CB505373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, 7-seater family hauler that won't break the bank? Look no further! This 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L is the vehicle you have been looking for with ALL of the features you could ever need, including: all wheel drive, power group, leather, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, satellite radio, bluetooth, alloy wheels, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $0 down over 54 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

LEATHER
SUNROOF
POWER GROUP
SATELLITE RADIO
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
CD/MP3 PLAYER
ALL WHEEN DRIVE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

