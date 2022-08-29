$18,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Pilot
EX-L AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9314038
- Stock #: 22087
- VIN: 5FNYF4H50CB505373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable, 7-seater family hauler that won't break the bank? Look no further! This 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L is the vehicle you have been looking for with ALL of the features you could ever need, including: all wheel drive, power group, leather, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, satellite radio, bluetooth, alloy wheels, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $0 down over 54 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
