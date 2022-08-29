2012 Honda Pilot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $18,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 2 7 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9314038

9314038 Stock #: 22087

22087 VIN: 5FNYF4H50CB505373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 143,272 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LEATHER SUNROOF POWER GROUP SATELLITE RADIO HEATED SEATS POWER DRIVER SEAT CD/MP3 PLAYER ALL WHEEN DRIVE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

