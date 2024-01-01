$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
GL HATCH, AUTO, A/C, POWER GRP, BAL. OF WARRANTY!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,401 KM
Vehicle Description
***COMES WITH REMAINDER OF WARRANTY GOOD UNTIL JAN-2026 OR 246,000KM!!*** Check out this ultra affordable 2012 Hyundai Accent GL hatchback! Comes with a brand new set of winter tires on rims, power group, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic transmission and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $6995 plus HST and licensing! Call today and make this Accent hatchback yours!
