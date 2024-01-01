Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Affordable all wheel drive luxury, that is what this 2011 Infiniti G37x is all about! Features include: all wheel drive, leather, sunroof, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, push-button start, remote keyless entry and more!<br /><br /></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $10900 plus HST and licensing. Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2012 Infiniti G37

161,273 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Infiniti G37

G37X, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Infiniti G37

G37X, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1724288317
  2. 1724288317
  3. 1724288317
  4. 1724288317
  5. 1724288317
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,273KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1CV6AR9CM682066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable all wheel drive luxury, that is what this 2011 Infiniti G37x is all about! Features include: all wheel drive, leather, sunroof, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, push-button start, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $10900 plus HST and licensing. Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

BOSE AUDIO
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
LEATHER
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 SPORT!! ONLY 28,000KM!! BOSE AUDIO, PANO ROOF, AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Cadillac XT4 SPORT!! ONLY 28,000KM!! BOSE AUDIO, PANO ROOF, AWD 28,348 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A4 ONLY 56,000KM! MINT SHAPE! 1-OWNER! TECHNIK TRIM! for sale in Orleans, ON
2014 Audi A4 ONLY 56,000KM! MINT SHAPE! 1-OWNER! TECHNIK TRIM! 54,045 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Crosstrek SPORT!! ONLY 31,000KM!! SUNROOF, EYE-SIGHT, LOADED for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Subaru Crosstrek SPORT!! ONLY 31,000KM!! SUNROOF, EYE-SIGHT, LOADED 31,706 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2012 Infiniti G37