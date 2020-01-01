Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Four-Wheel Drive



According to Car and Driver, the Jeep Wrangler is the vehicle in the ever-expanding family that most resembles the rugged no-frills, go-anywhere, do-anything ethos of the original. This 2012 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 154000 kms. It's black in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

