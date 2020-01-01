Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4471503
  • Stock #: 391207A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG1CL278182
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Four-Wheel Drive

According to Car and Driver, the Jeep Wrangler is the vehicle in the ever-expanding family that most resembles the rugged no-frills, go-anywhere, do-anything ethos of the original. This 2012 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 154000 kms. It's black in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG1CL278182.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

