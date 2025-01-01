Menu
Looking for a reliable, A to B car? Then look no further, this 2012 Mazda3 GX hatchback is the one for you!! Comes with a FUN 5-speed manual transmission, air conditioning, power group, CD/MP3 player, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $99 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 11.9% (cost of borrowing is $2451) OR cash purchase price of $8995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

111,283 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX LOW KM!! 5SPD, A/C, POWER GROUP, CD/MP3, CLEAN!

12398334

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX LOW KM!! 5SPD, A/C, POWER GROUP, CD/MP3, CLEAN!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,283KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1KF9C1547001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, A to B car? Then look no further, this 2012 Mazda3 GX hatchback is the one for you!! Comes with a FUN 5-speed manual transmission, air conditioning, power group, CD/MP3 player, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $99 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 11.9% (cost of borrowing is $2451) OR cash purchase price of $8995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

MANUAL TRANSMISSION
POWER GROUP
CD/MP3 PLAYER
ALLOY WHEELS
AIR CONDITIONING

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-830-XXXX

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2012 Mazda MAZDA3