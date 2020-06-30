2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

