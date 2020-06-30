2012 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP!! Check out this sporty 2012 Mazda 3 GT!! This is the fun & reliable vehicle you have been looking for! This Mazda 3 GT features a 2.5L fuel effient engine, 5-speed manual transmission, sunroof, leather heated seats, bluetooth & so much more!! Luxe certified pre-owned including: 100-point inspection & recondition, interior/exterior detail clean, carproof vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $130 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 7.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $8,995 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP, CALL TO RESERVE TODAY!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3