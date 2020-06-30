Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

132,568 KM

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

5 SPEED GT, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF!!

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

5 SPEED GT, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF!!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  • Listing ID: 5355800
  • Stock #: 20046
  • VIN: JM1BL1W53C1528106
132,568KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,568 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP!! Check out this sporty 2012 Mazda 3 GT!! This is the fun & reliable vehicle you have been looking for! This Mazda 3 GT features a 2.5L fuel effient engine, 5-speed manual transmission, sunroof, leather heated seats, bluetooth & so much more!! Luxe certified pre-owned including: 100-point inspection & recondition, interior/exterior detail clean, carproof vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $130 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 7.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $8,995 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP, CALL TO RESERVE TODAY!! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

