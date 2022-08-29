Menu
2012 Nissan Titan

109,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

SL - $228 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

109,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9211633
  Stock #: 230047A
  VIN: 1N6AA0EC1CN305323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230047A
  • Mileage 109,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!

Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!

This Nissan Titan is a tempting alternative to the more ubiquitous pickup trucks on the market. This 2012 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Ready to expand your horizons? It's easy in this Nissan Titan. Put your foot down on a powerful engine that hits the road with impressive towing capacity. Underneath, a fully boxed ladder frame handles just about any job on the list while the cabin and bed give you plenty of room. No matter how epic your plans, this Nissan Titan is ready. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 109,500 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 317HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Titan's trim level is SL. Upgrade to the SL trim to add some extra comfort and convenience to this truck. It comes with an AM/FM six-disc CD changer with Rockford Fosgate premium audio, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, leather seats which are heated in front, memory driver's seat, mirrors, and pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

