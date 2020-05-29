Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S - Low Mileage

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  50,234KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5131124
  Stock #: PC0034
  VIN: 3N1BC1CPXCL366525
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Low Mileage!

For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa is an excellent value. This 2012 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This low mileage coupe has just 50,234 kms. It's red in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

