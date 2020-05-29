+ taxes & licensing
613-824-8550
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Low Mileage!
For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa is an excellent value. This 2012 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This low mileage coupe has just 50,234 kms. It's red in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today. o~o
