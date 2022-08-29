Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Corolla

77,032 KM

Details Description Features

$13,709

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,709

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE 4A

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE 4A

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

  1. 9302473
  2. 9302473
Contact Seller

$13,709

+ taxes & licensing

77,032KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9302473
  • Stock #: TC0680
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7CC839419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TC0680
  • Mileage 77,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes under 71,000km and in very good condition with new front brakes and very good tires! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Winner of the Wolfsburg Crest Club three years running!

Vehicle Features

Remote car starter
PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 77,032 KM
$13,709 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 36,054 KM
$32,759 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 58,257 KM
$20,859 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory