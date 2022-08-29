$13,709+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla
2012 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE 4A
Location
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
77,032KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9302473
- Stock #: TC0680
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE7CC839419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # TC0680
- Mileage 77,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes under 71,000km and in very good condition with new front brakes and very good tires! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Winner of the Wolfsburg Crest Club three years running!
Vehicle Features
Remote car starter
PREMIUM PACKAGE
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1