Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Matrix

136,117 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Matrix

2012 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN AWD AT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN AWD AT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,117KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7464147
  • Stock #: 200908A
  • VIN: 2T1LE4EE8CC021425

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 200908A
  • Mileage 136,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Not quite like anything else on the road, the Toyota Matrix is a compact hatchback with attitude. This 2012 Toyota Matrix is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2012 Toyota Matrix puts a twist on the compact car formula, combining a wagon-like design with a tall seating position, and a peppy yet fuel-efficient engine. Slotting between a compact hatchback and a small crossover SUV, the 2012 Matrix hatchback offers a big dose of sporty styling and outstanding ride and handling. A mash-up of utility and sportiness, the 2012 Toyota Matrix is an affordable hatchback that is able to handle both cargo and curves with relative ease. This sporty hatchback features a sharply-angled nose, a swept-back beltline and black-out treatment around the rear D-pillar's wraparound glass providing the driver with excellent outward vision. This wagon has 136,117 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
CARGO LAMP
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
All Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear cup holders
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Carpeted floor mats
Front console box w/lid
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Digital clock
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
front seat-mounted side air bags
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-coloured bumpers
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cabin Air Filter
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Map lamps
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors
Front & rear splash guards
Rear Bumper Protector
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Height adjustable front seat belts
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Sound insulating engine cover
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
Cargo area tie down rings
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Roof rails & crossbars
Smart stop technology (SST)
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Independent double wishbone rear suspension
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment, front passenger fold-down seat back
2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer
Warnings -inc: low fuel, low oil level, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind
4-speed automatic transmission electronically controlled w/OD
Silver painted interior door handles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 50,680 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 155,379 KM
$4,980 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA2 GX...
 106,000 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory