2012 Toyota Matrix

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 1 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7464147

7464147 Stock #: 200908A

200908A VIN: 2T1LE4EE8CC021425

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 200908A

Mileage 136,117 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS CARGO LAMP Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Engine Immobilizer Mechanical All Wheel Drive Stainless Steel exhaust system Convenience Front & rear cup holders Remote Fuel Door Release Door Map Pockets Variable intermittent windshield wipers Carpeted floor mats Front console box w/lid Reflector style halogen headlamps Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child safety rear door locks Anchor points for child restraint seats Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Front & rear side curtain air bags front seat-mounted side air bags Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Exterior Compact Spare Tire Body-coloured door handles Power Options Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Body-coloured bumpers Seating Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back Additional Features Cabin Air Filter Front & rear stabilizer bars Map lamps Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors Front & rear splash guards Rear Bumper Protector Dual Vanity Mirrors Height adjustable front seat belts Driver coin case compartment Front & rear door bottle holders Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts Sound insulating engine cover Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes Cargo area tie down rings Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags Front passenger air bag status indicator Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters Brake assist (BA) Roof rails & crossbars Smart stop technology (SST) 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls Independent double wishbone rear suspension Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment, front passenger fold-down seat back 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer Warnings -inc: low fuel, low oil level, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind 4-speed automatic transmission electronically controlled w/OD Silver painted interior door handles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.