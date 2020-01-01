Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels



The Toyota Tundra gives the domestic trucks a run for their money. This 2012 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



The 2012 Tundra has best-in-class legroom according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. Safety is also a strong selling point, as the Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line.It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.



