2012 Toyota Tundra

Limited WITH MATCHING CAP !

2012 Toyota Tundra

Limited WITH MATCHING CAP !

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4439409
  • Stock #: 391213A
  • VIN: 5TFBY5F10CX241597
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels

The Toyota Tundra gives the domestic trucks a run for their money. This 2012 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2012 Tundra has best-in-class legroom according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. Safety is also a strong selling point, as the Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line.It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

