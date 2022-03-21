$13,809+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,809
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
613-903-6994
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 6sp at Tip 4M
Location
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
613-903-6994
$13,809
+ taxes & licensing
159,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788286
- Stock #: T3080a
- VIN: WVGBV7AX8CW602933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
- Interior Colour Black - Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T3080a
- Mileage 159,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently traded with a clean carfax Tiguan that has been very well cared! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Servie today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Home of the Wolfsburg Crest Club winner 3 years running!
Vehicle Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1