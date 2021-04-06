+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
***COMES WITH SUMMER WHEELS/TIRES AND WINTER TIRES/WHEELS!!*** Check out this great deal on a low-mileage, much sought after 2013 Acura ILX Premium! Features include: automatic transmission, power sunroof, heated seats, back-up camera, power group, cruise control, push-button start, CD/MP3 player & more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $143 bi-weekly with $0 down for 48 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this Acura ILX yours!!
