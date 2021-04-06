Menu
2013 Acura ILX

96,564 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2013 Acura ILX

2013 Acura ILX

PREMIUM PKG - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

2013 Acura ILX

PREMIUM PKG - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,564KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,564 KM

Vehicle Description

***COMES WITH SUMMER WHEELS/TIRES AND WINTER TIRES/WHEELS!!*** Check out this great deal on a low-mileage, much sought after 2013 Acura ILX Premium! Features include: automatic transmission, power sunroof, heated seats, back-up camera, power group, cruise control, push-button start, CD/MP3 player & more! 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $143 bi-weekly with $0 down for 48 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this Acura ILX yours!!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
AUTO
ALLOY WHEELS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

