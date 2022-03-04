$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax
LS - LOW KM, AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8621003
- Stock #: 22042
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB1DL158447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,591 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Check out this low mileage, well-equipped, fuel-efficient Chevrolet Trax! This one has everything you need including: automatic transmission, 4-cylinder engine, power group, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $193 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!
Vehicle Features
