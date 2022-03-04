Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

97,591 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

LS - LOW KM, AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP!

LS - LOW KM, AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

97,591KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621003
  • Stock #: 22042
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB1DL158447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,591 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Check out this low mileage, well-equipped, fuel-efficient Chevrolet Trax! This one has everything you need including: automatic transmission, 4-cylinder engine, power group, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $193 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!

Vehicle Features

BLUETOOTH
AUTOMATIC
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER GROUP
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
ALLOY WHEELS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

