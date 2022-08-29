$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax
LT AWD, LOW KM! SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, REMOTE START!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9313378
- Stock #: 22081
- VIN: 3GNCJRSB4DL152229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a small, fuel-efficient all wheel drive vehicle? Look no further, this 2013 Chevrolet Trax is the one you have been looking for! Features include: all wheel drive, automatic transmission, AM/FM stereo with satellite radio and Bose premium audio, power sunroof, alloy wheels, power driver seat, remote start, bluetooth hands-free, keyless entry, air conditioning and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $169 bi-weekly with $0 down over 54 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
