2013 Chevrolet Trax

112,701 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

LT AWD, LOW KM! SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, REMOTE START!

LT AWD, LOW KM! SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, REMOTE START!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,701KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9313378
  • Stock #: 22081
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB4DL152229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a small, fuel-efficient all wheel drive vehicle? Look no further, this 2013 Chevrolet Trax is the one you have been looking for! Features include: all wheel drive, automatic transmission, AM/FM stereo with satellite radio and Bose premium audio, power sunroof, alloy wheels, power driver seat, remote start, bluetooth hands-free, keyless entry, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $169 bi-weekly with $0 down over 54 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

BOSE AUDIO
AWD
REMOTE START
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER GROUP
KEYLESS ENTRY
SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

