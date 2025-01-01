$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
278,500KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG8DR643655
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 278,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows
The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 278,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG8DR643655.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan