Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows</b><br> <br> The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. Its no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canadas favorite minivan. This van has 278,500 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG8DR643655 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG8DR643655</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

278,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle
13109423

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
278,500KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG8DR643655

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows

The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 278,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG8DR643655.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Cadillac CT5 Sport - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac CT5 Sport - Low Mileage 39,626 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE 59,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai 60,609 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan