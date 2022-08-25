Menu
2013 Fiat 500

85,185 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

SPORT, MANUAL, BEATS AUDIO, LEATHER, LOW KM!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,185KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9010297
  • Stock #: 22065
  • VIN: 3C3CFFHH8DT543148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 85,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fun, sporty and fully loaded set of wheels?? Look no further; this 2013 Fiat 500 SPORT is the car you have been looking for! Features include: 5-speed manual transmission, power group, a/c, sunroof, heated seats, premium Beats audio system, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, leather interior, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $148 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $9995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

BEATS AUDIO
SUNROOF
LEATHER
SPORT PACKAGE
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
ALLOY WHEELS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

