2013 Fiat 500

89,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

SPORT 500, LOW KM, AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9288790
  • Stock #: 22079
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR4DT749651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow check out this one! This 2013 Fiat 500 Sport has it all, including: automatic transmission, power group, power sunroof, heated seats, satellite radio, bluetooth, alloy wheels, 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $163 bi-weekly with $0 down at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
