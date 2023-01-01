$16,999+ tax & licensing
613-830-5676
2013 Ford Edge
SEL SAP PKG, LOW KM, AWD, NAV, PANO ROOF, LOADED!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
- Listing ID: 9803383
- Stock #: 23034
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC8DBE20097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a low-mileage, all wheel drive SUV with ALL the features? Look no further! This 2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD is the one you have been looking for! Features include: all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, navigation, leather/suede seats, heated seats, power driver seat, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, back-up camera and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $230 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $16999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing).
Vehicle Features
