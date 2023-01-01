Menu
2013 Ford Edge

107,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL SAP PKG, LOW KM, AWD, NAV, PANO ROOF, LOADED!

2013 Ford Edge

SEL SAP PKG, LOW KM, AWD, NAV, PANO ROOF, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803383
  • Stock #: 23034
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC8DBE20097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a low-mileage, all wheel drive SUV with ALL the features? Look no further! This 2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD is the one you have been looking for! Features include: all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, navigation, leather/suede seats, heated seats, power driver seat, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, back-up camera and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $230 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $16999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing).

Vehicle Features

Packages

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
PANORAMIC SUROOF
LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
NAVIGATION
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
POWER GROUP

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

