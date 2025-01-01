$26,498+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
FX4
2013 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$26,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,242KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF4DKD62130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 99,242 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF4DKD62130.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $568.70 with $0 down for 24 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
(2) front tow hooks
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Off-road tuned shock absorbers
Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate
Super engine cooling -inc: upgraded radiator & aux trans oil cooler
Exterior
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Body-colour door handles
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Body-colour tailgate handle
Sterling grey wheel lip mouldings
Black surrounds on headlamps & tail lamps
Body-colour front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour fascia
Body-colour grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Hill descent/easy off-road mode
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Interior
Speed Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr windows
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
COMPASS DISPLAY
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
110V pwr inverter
Front flow-through console w/floor shifter
Multi-function black leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: audio controls, 5-way SYNC w/MyFord controls
Off-road rubber floor mats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2013 Ford F-150