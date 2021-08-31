Menu
46,006 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

EX - ONLY 46,000KM!! AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

EX - ONLY 46,000KM!! AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

46,006KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7953908
  • Stock #: 21084
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F55DH038152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,006 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS SUPER LOE MILEAGE, LOADED HONDA CIVIC EX!! This 2013 Honda Civic EX features an automatic transmission, push button start, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, sunroof, back-up camera, & so much more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

ONLY $230 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 7.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15,995 (both prices plus hst & licensing). CALL & MAKE THIS LOW MILEAGE CIVIC YOURS TODAY!

Vehicle Features

EX TRIM
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
AUTOMATIC
CRUISE CONTROL
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sun/Moonroof

