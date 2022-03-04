$9,809+ tax & licensing
$9,809
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL at
96,214KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8560148
- Stock #: T2975a
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE1DH363802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Mica
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 96,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently traded one-owner sedan with a clean carfax and second set of wheels! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by calling 613 841-8700!
