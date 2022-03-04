Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

96,214 KM

$9,809

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

GL at

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

96,214KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8560148
  • Stock #: T2975a
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1DH363802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded one-owner sedan with a clean carfax and second set of wheels! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by calling 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

