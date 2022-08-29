2013 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9044320

9044320 Stock #: PL0423A

PL0423A VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH411552

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PL0423A

Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.