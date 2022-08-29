Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

108,685 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO, HEATED SEATS, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO, HEATED SEATS, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

108,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9318070
  • Stock #: 22080
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH439582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this inexpensive, fuel-efficient 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL! Features include: automatic transmission, power group, heated seats, CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $138 bi-weekly with $0 down over 54 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 108,685 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 141,956 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X1 28i AWD,...
 138,976 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory