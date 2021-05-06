Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

128,227 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL HATCHBACK, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CD!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL HATCHBACK, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CD!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,227KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7054340
  • Stock #: 20081-1
  • VIN: KMHD25LE8DU090539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a practical, fuel-efficient hatchback? Look no further, this 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is the vehicle you have been looking for! Feautres include: automatic transmission, 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, power group, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, air conditioning, heated seats, remote keyless entry & more! 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $113 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 6.97% APR (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $7995. Both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today and make this Elantra GT yours!

Vehicle Features

GT
AUTOMATIC
BLUETOOTH
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 128,227 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Solstic...
 145,230 KM
$15,600 + tax & lic
2013 Acura ILX PREMI...
 96,564 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory