613-830-5676
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for a practical, fuel-efficient hatchback? Look no further, this 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is the vehicle you have been looking for! Feautres include: automatic transmission, 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, power group, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, air conditioning, heated seats, remote keyless entry & more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $113 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 6.97% APR (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $7995. Both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today and make this Elantra GT yours!
