2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

134,252 KM

Details

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

SE HATCHBACK! LEATHER, AUTO, PANO ROOF, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

134,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9601372
  • Stock #: 23008
  • VIN: KMHD35LE9DU028256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a reliable, fuel-efficient and functional hatchback? Look no further! This 2013 Elantra GT SE hatchback is the one for you! features include: automatic transmission, heated seats, leather interior, power driver seat, power panoramic sunroof, allloy wheels, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, power group, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $208 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

PANORAMIC SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
SATELLITE RADIO
POWER GROUP
KEYLESS ENTRY
CD/MP3 PLAYER
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

