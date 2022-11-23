Menu
2013 Kia Rio

135,121 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

EX HATCHBACK! AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH!

2013 Kia Rio

EX HATCHBACK! AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,121KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367177
  • VIN: KNADM5A35D6797292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fuel-efficient and inexpensive well cared for 2013 Kia Rio EX hatchback!! This one has it all including: automatic transmission, power group, heated seats, bluetooth, satellite radio, cruise control, power group, remote keyless entry, CD/MP3 player and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $137 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $11999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!!

Vehicle Features

AUTOMATIC
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SATELLITE RADIO
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

