2013 Kia Rio

Sale $11,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 1 2 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9367177

9367177 VIN: KNADM5A35D6797292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,121 KM

Vehicle Features Packages AUTOMATIC BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE SATELLITE RADIO HEATED SEATS POWER GROUP CRUISE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

