WOW!! Check out this super clean, FULLY LOADED and capable 2013 Mazda3 Sport hatchback!! Loaded up with all the goodies including:  power sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, push-button start, alloy wheels, bluetooth hands-free and more!

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

132,674 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!!!

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,674KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L76D1717825

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25095
  • Mileage 132,674 KM

WOW!! Check out this super clean, FULLY LOADED and capable 2013 Mazda3 Sport hatchback!! Loaded up with all the goodies including:  power sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, push-button start, alloy wheels, bluetooth hands-free and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $128 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 11.9% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2013 Mazda MAZDA3