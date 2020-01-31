2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WOW SUPER LOW MILEAGE!!! Check out this fuel efficient Mazda 3 in transit to our dealership!! This 2013 Mazda 3 GS-Sky features an automatic transmission, heated seats, Bluetooth, & much more!! Luxe certified pre-owned including: 180-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean, carproof vehicle history report & fuel tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $100 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10,999 (both prices plus HST & licensing) CALL TODAY & RESERVE!!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Proximity Key

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

