2013 Nissan Rogue

114,028 KM

Details Description

$10,809

+ tax & licensing
$10,809

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

S FWD CVT

2013 Nissan Rogue

S FWD CVT

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$10,809

+ taxes & licensing

114,028KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8418975
  Stock #: T2924a
  VIN: JN8AS5MT6DW026500

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2924a
  • Mileage 114,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well maintained with a clean carfax and two very good sets of wheels! Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction, Transparency service today by booking your safe test drive at 613 841-8700!

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

