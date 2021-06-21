Menu
2013 Subaru WRX

86,511 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2013 Subaru WRX

2013 Subaru WRX

WRX LIMITED - LEATHER, SUNROOF, MANUAL TRANS!

2013 Subaru WRX

WRX LIMITED - LEATHER, SUNROOF, MANUAL TRANS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7492347
  Stock #: 21039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, Subaru WRX Limited!! This is the one you have been looking for an with LOW MILEAGE!! Features include: 2.5L turbocharged 4-cyl engine with 265hp!!! leather interior, heated seats, power sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels, power group, cruise control, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $231 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995. Both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today before this rare, low-mileage Subaru WRX gets away!!

 

Vehicle Features

WRX
LEATHER
SUNROOF
MANUAL
BLUETOOTH
HEATED SEATS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

