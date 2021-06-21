2013 Subaru WRX

+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Wow, Subaru WRX Limited!! This is the one you have been looking for an with LOW MILEAGE!! Features include: 2.5L turbocharged 4-cyl engine with 265hp!!! leather interior, heated seats, power sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels, power group, cruise control, air conditioning and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $231 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995. Both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today before this rare, low-mileage Subaru WRX gets away!!
