+ taxes & licensing
613-824-8550
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
+ taxes & licensing
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control
This Tiguan delivers a sports performance without feeling like a performance SUV. This 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan offers a top-notch cabin and European driving manners. Its snappy engine makes it fun to drive on twisty road. All models now come with a standard leather-wrapped steering wheel. Volkswagen also drops the LE trim level. The 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan distinguishes itself from other small crossover SUVs with an upscale interior and sophisticated driving dynamics.This SUV has 106,514 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8