Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather, Steering Wheel Controls!</b><br> <br> This 2014 BMW X3 offers superb maneuverability and performance that is rarely seen in an SUV. This 2014 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This 2014 BMW X3 delivers it all; agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for any situation. For a crossover SUV this X3 performs much like a sport sedan and offers one of the best designed interiors with an impressive fit and finish.Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather, Steering Wheel Controls, Climate Control, Fog Lamps. <br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2014 BMW X3

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
13061258

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5UXWX9C55E0D41677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL0929A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather, Steering Wheel Controls!

This 2014 BMW X3 offers superb maneuverability and performance that is rarely seen in an SUV. This 2014 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2014 BMW X3 delivers it all; agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for any situation. For a crossover SUV this X3 performs much like a sport sedan and offers one of the best designed interiors with an impressive fit and finish.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather, Steering Wheel Controls, Climate Control, Fog Lamps.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Park Assist
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather
Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Orleans, ON
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Infiniti QX80 ProACTIVE 7-Passenger - Certified for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Infiniti QX80 ProACTIVE 7-Passenger - Certified 18,671 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2014 BMW X3