2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5UXWX9C55E0D41677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL0929A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather, Steering Wheel Controls!
This 2014 BMW X3 offers superb maneuverability and performance that is rarely seen in an SUV. This 2014 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2014 BMW X3 delivers it all; agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Every element works together to make it the perfect travel companion for any situation. For a crossover SUV this X3 performs much like a sport sedan and offers one of the best designed interiors with an impressive fit and finish.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather, Steering Wheel Controls, Climate Control, Fog Lamps.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Exterior
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Park Assist
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather
Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel
2014 BMW X3