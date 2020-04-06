2014 Buick Enclave

- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- Battery rundown protection
- oil life monitor
- All-Wheel Drive
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- Heated driver and front passenger seats
- QuietTuning
- Daytime running lamps -inc: auto exterior lamp control
- Side blind zone alert and cross rear traffic alert
- Defogger, rear window
- Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Emissions, federal requirements
- Suspension, Ride and Handling
- Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable
- Emissions, federal tier 2
- Headlamp control, automatic on and off
- Spoiler, rear
- Liftgate, rear power
- Glovebox, locking, passenger-side of instrument panel
- Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents
- Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
- Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
- Steering, power, variable effort
- Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs (907 kg)
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door & tailgate activated switches, illuminated entry/exit
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding -inc: integrated turn signal indicators
- Headlamps, high-intensity discharge (HID) Xenon -inc: projector hi/low bi-functional w/blue tint lenses, chromed bezels
- Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers
- Glass, solor-ray deep-tinted, rear-side, quarter panel and liftgate
- Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger, rear seat occupants
- Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III, engine immobilizer
- Universal home remote -inc: garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
- Instrumentation, driver information centre -inc: coolant temp, battery, gear selector, exterior temp, low oil warning
- Power outlet, 12V accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console storage
- Mirror, inside rearview, auto dimming
- Windows, power with driver express up and down -inc: passenger express down
- Axle, 3.16 final drive ratio
- 2930 kg (6459 lbs) GVWR
- Brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock, 4-wheel disc -inc: panic brake, hill hold assist
- Engine, 3.6L variable valve timing V6 with SIDI
- Seatbelts, front -inc: seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
- Child safety locks, rear
- Rear park assist, ultrasonic with audible warning
- Child seat restraint system, rear facing
- Wheels, 17" compact steel spare wheel and tire
- Seating 1st row, 8-way power, front passenger -inc: pwr recliner, lumbar control
- Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger -inc: driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, head curtain side-impact for all outboard seating positions *Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer wh...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.