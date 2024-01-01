$13,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
LOW KM! POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Need a capable, fuel-efficient and spacious vehicle? Then this 2014 Buick Encore is the vehicle for you! It has everything you need including: power driver seat, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, power group, cruise control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $145 bi-weekly with $1500 down at 9.49% over 48 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
