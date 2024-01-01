Menu
Need a capable, fuel-efficient and spacious vehicle? Then this 2014 Buick Encore is the vehicle for you! It has everything you need including: power driver seat, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, power group, cruise control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $145 bi-weekly with $1500 down at 9.49% over 48 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing).

84,299 KM

LOW KM! POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
84,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,299 KM

Need a capable, fuel-efficient and spacious vehicle? Then this 2014 Buick Encore is the vehicle for you! It has everything you need including: power driver seat, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, power group, cruise control, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $145 bi-weekly with $1500 down at 9.49% over 48 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Packages

LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
BACK-UP CAMERA
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

