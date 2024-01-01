Menu
<p>Fresh trade-in!! Sold and serviced by our dealership! This 2014 Buick Encore has it all including: all wheel drive, power seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, navigation, chrome wheels, Bose audio system, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $153 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $11995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2014 Buick Encore

110,311 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore

AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BOSE, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

2014 Buick Encore

AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BOSE, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,311KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJGSB1EB534082

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,311 KM

Fresh trade-in!! Sold and serviced by our dealership! This 2014 Buick Encore has it all including: all wheel drive, power seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, navigation, chrome wheels, Bose audio system, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $153 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $11995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

LEATHER
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
POWER SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
POWER FRONT SEATS
REMOTE START

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 Buick Encore