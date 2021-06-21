The Buick Verano brings luxury car quality and style to the compact sedan segment. This 2014 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Buick Verano is a stylish compact sedan that blends luxury appointments with small car convenience. It offers a comfortable ride and strong performance all at a price that makes it an attainable luxury vehicle. Buick managed to integrate the luxury they're known for into a compact sedan without losing any refinement. What sets the Verano apart from other luxury cars is the all-season drivability of front-wheel drive, low cost of ownership, and the fuel efficiency of a compact. This low mileage sedan has just 51,800 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Onstar, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $78.57 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Onstar
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child security rear door locks
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6-speaker system
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
3.23 axle ratio
Dome with theatre lighting
Rear armrest with storage
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Lighting, interior roof courtesy
Lighting, rear reading
Heater ducts, rear passenger
Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
Seating, 6-way manual driver
Glass, solar ray, tinted
Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
SiriusXM
Steering, power, electric
Emissions, federal requirements
Climate control, single zone, manual
Emissions, federal tier 2
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Tires, P225/50R17 all season blackwall
Wheels, 17" x 7" multi-spoke alloy with silver finish
Suspension, rear Z link compound crank with Buick tuned watts
Seat belts, 3 point front and rear
Seat belts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Trunk release, internal
Steering wheel, 3-spoke deluxe
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger -inc: side-impact seat-mounted, roof rail for outboard seating positions, passenger sensing system *Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a re...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.