2014 Buick Verano

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

3.23 axle ratio

Dome with theatre lighting

Rear armrest with storage

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Lighting, interior roof courtesy

Lighting, rear reading

Heater ducts, rear passenger

Seating, 6-way manual front passenger

Seating, manual reclining seatbacks

Seating, 6-way manual driver

Glass, solar ray, tinted

Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent

SiriusXM

Steering, power, electric

Emissions, federal requirements

Climate control, single zone, manual

Emissions, federal tier 2

Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar

Tires, P225/50R17 all season blackwall

Wheels, 17" x 7" multi-spoke alloy with silver finish

Exhaust system, chrome tip

ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT

Acoustics package, QuietTuning

Door handles, body colour with chrome strip

Lighting, headlights, halogen -inc: composite blue translucent simulated high-intensity discharge (HID) w/automatic exterior lamp control, delay feature

Miirors, outside, power adjustable, body-colour, manual folding

Moulding, chrome, side window surround

Spare tire, compact -inc: mechanical tools & jack

Spare wheel, compact

Ambient lighting package -inc: lighting in doors, centre stack, console, cup holders, front foot wells & overhead LED spot

Console floor, front centre -inc: armrest, (2) cup holders, storage

Driver information centre -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, compass, oil life monitor

Instrumentation, black cluster -inc: black rings w/silver accents

Lighting, front reading

Mirror, rear view, manual day/night

Power outlets, auxiliary front and rear, 12 volt

Seat storage back pocket, driver and front passenger

Seating, rear 60/40 split-folding -inc: adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions, integrated headrest for center seating position

Storage area illumination, cargo area

Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror

Battery, 512 cold-cranking amps

Battery, maintenance free -inc: rundown protection

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc -inc: brake assist

Suspension, rear Z link compound crank with Buick tuned watts

Seat belts, 3 point front and rear

Seat belts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner

Trunk release, internal

Steering wheel, 3-spoke deluxe