$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Cadillac ATS
AWD, LEATHER, BOSE AUDIO, SUNROOF, B/U CAM, LOADED
2014 Cadillac ATS
AWD, LEATHER, BOSE AUDIO, SUNROOF, B/U CAM, LOADED
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,311KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G6AG5RX4E0171292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,311 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
LEATHER
SUNROOF
POWER SEATS
HEATED SEATS
BOSE AUDIO
BLUETOOTH
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
2019 Volkswagen Golf R GOLF R!! ONE OWNER, WINTER TIRE PKG INCLUDED! 89,101 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan AWD, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAM! 99,711 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
2017 MINI Cooper LOW KM, 6SPD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLACK WHEELS! 80,969 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
613-830-5676
2014 Cadillac ATS