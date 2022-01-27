Menu
2014 Cadillac ATS

92,710 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 Cadillac ATS

2014 Cadillac ATS

FRESH TRADE-IN! AUTO, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, CLEAN!

2014 Cadillac ATS

FRESH TRADE-IN! AUTO, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, CLEAN!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,710KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8152891
  • Stock #: 21083-1
  • VIN: 1G6AA5RA3E0102882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an affordable luxury sedan that drives like a dream? Then check out this 2014 Cadillac ATS! Loaded up with all the feautres you need including: power heated seats, power sunroof, alloy wheels, Bose audio system, 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, bluetooth hands-free, satellite radio, winter tires on rims and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $146 bi-weekly with $0 down at 6.99% over 60 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST). Call today before this one gets away!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
POWER SEATS
AUTOMATIC
HEATED SEATS
BOSE AUDIO
SATELLITE RADIO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

