2014 Cadillac ATS
FRESH TRADE-IN! AUTO, SUNROOF, BOSE AUDIO, CLEAN!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8152891
- Stock #: 21083-1
- VIN: 1G6AA5RA3E0102882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,710 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an affordable luxury sedan that drives like a dream? Then check out this 2014 Cadillac ATS! Loaded up with all the feautres you need including: power heated seats, power sunroof, alloy wheels, Bose audio system, 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, bluetooth hands-free, satellite radio, winter tires on rims and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $146 bi-weekly with $0 down at 6.99% over 60 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST). Call today before this one gets away!
