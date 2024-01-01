Menu
<b>Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition cant match. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 119,096 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$124.20</b> with $0 down for 36 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

119,096 KM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

VIN 1G1PC5SB9E7280090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!

Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 119,096 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $124.20 with $0 down for 36 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
