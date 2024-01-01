$8,238+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT - Power Windows
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$8,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,096KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB9E7280090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!
Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 119,096 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $124.20 with $0 down for 36 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2014 Chevrolet Cruze