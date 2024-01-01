Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

116,969 KM

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

11986083

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,969KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB6E7307319

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U1691A
  • Mileage 116,969 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2014 Chevrolet Cruze