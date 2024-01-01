$5,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
Location
Orleans Kia
2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
613-824-5421
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,969KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB6E7307319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U1691A
- Mileage 116,969 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orleans Kia
2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
