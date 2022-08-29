Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

246,163 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! AUTO, REMOTE START, B/U CAM

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

246,163KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9288718
  • Stock #: 22076
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXE7196702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this great buy on a clean, certified pre-owned Chevy Cruze! Features include: automatic transmission, back-up camera, remote start, satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, power group, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $118 bi-weekly with $0 down at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of only $6999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

