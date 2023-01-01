Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

69,842 KM

$12,699

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1LT, AUTO, LOW KM!, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START!!

1LT, AUTO, LOW KM!, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START!!

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

69,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626026
  • Stock #: 22017
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7143220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this ULTRA LOW MILEAGE 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT!! Features include: power group, remote start, air conditioning, automatic transmission, satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, CD/MP3 player, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $188 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12699 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

1LT
AUTOMATIC
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER GROUP
REMOTE START
CD/MP3 PLAYER
BLUETOOTH
SATELLITE RADIO
CLOTH INTERIOR
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
