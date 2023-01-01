2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. Sale $12,699 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 8 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9626026

9626026 Stock #: 22017

22017 VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7143220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,842 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 1LT AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING POWER GROUP REMOTE START CD/MP3 PLAYER BLUETOOTH SATELLITE RADIO CLOTH INTERIOR Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.