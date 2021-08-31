2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7906899 Stock #: 21075

21075 VIN: 2GNFLFEK9E6298794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 134,283 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 1LT AWD BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS BACK-UP CAMERA SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO REMOTE START POWER DRIVER SEAT Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

