2014 Chevrolet Equinox

134,283 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

LT - AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

134,283KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7906899
  • Stock #: 21075
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK9E6298794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an All Wheel Drive vehicle this winter? Look no further; this 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is the vehicle for you! Features include: remote start, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, chrome wheels, bluetooth hands-free, satellite radio & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $177 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this Equinox yours!

Vehicle Features

1LT
AWD
BLUETOOTH
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
REMOTE START
POWER DRIVER SEAT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

