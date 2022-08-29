Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

121,717 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LS - Aluminum Wheels

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LS - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

121,717KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9114619
  Stock #: 420552A
  VIN: 1G1JA6EHXE4146434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!

They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is the fun. This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2014 Sonic is a great compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. The bold, sporty design of this Sonic demands attention everywhere it goes. The Sonic's fuel economy is equal to or better than its subcompact rivals. Its ride and handling go from comfortable and responsive to certifiably sporty and enthusiastic whenever the mood strikes and it comes with lots of features that are pleasant surprises in this segment including streaming Bluetooth audio and the MyLink infotainment system.This sedan has 121,717 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $105.14 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels

