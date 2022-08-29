$9,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
LS - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
121,717KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9114619
- Stock #: 420552A
- VIN: 1G1JA6EHXE4146434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,717 KM
Vehicle Description
They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is the fun. This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2014 Sonic is a great compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. The bold, sporty design of this Sonic demands attention everywhere it goes. The Sonic's fuel economy is equal to or better than its subcompact rivals. Its ride and handling go from comfortable and responsive to certifiably sporty and enthusiastic whenever the mood strikes and it comes with lots of features that are pleasant surprises in this segment including streaming Bluetooth audio and the MyLink infotainment system.This sedan has 121,717 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $105.14 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2