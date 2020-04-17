1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
Looking for an SUV but want great gas mileage? The Chevy Trax could be the answer. This 2014 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today in Orleans.
The 2014 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you want and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest in technology features and a great value for the price. This SUV has 211,822 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
