Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 211,822KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4882371
  • Stock #: 200064A
  • VIN: 3GNCJKEB6EL160899
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

Looking for an SUV but want great gas mileage? The Chevy Trax could be the answer. This 2014 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today in Orleans.

The 2014 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you want and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest in technology features and a great value for the price. This SUV has 211,822 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 85,375 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR...
 2,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Altima S...
 200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Send A Message