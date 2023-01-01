$17,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2014 Chevrolet Volt
2014 Chevrolet Volt
5dr Hb
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
106,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9459199
- Stock #: C1091
- VIN: 1G1RD6E42EU137136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Chevrolet Volt is a plug-in hybrid offers you a choice of a gasoline-free commute, or for those longer trips, a fuel-efficient four-cylinder gasoline engine. The Volt holds the distinction of having the longest electric-only commute distant in the plug-in hybrid segment. The Volt has a sleek, futuristic design both inside and out that gives you style, comfort and best of all, huge fuel savings.This hatchback has 106,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $198.60 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Cargo Cover
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent
Defogger, rear window
Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
Tire inflator kit
Glass, solar absorbing
Spoiler, rear
Antenna, roof mounted
Premium 6-speaker audio system
Charge control -inc: programmable with time of day charging indicator on instrument panel
Pedestrian friendly alert -inc: driver activated horn chirp using turn signal lever
Lighting, headlamps -inc: bi-functional halogen projector w/auto exterior lamp control
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body colour, manual-folding -inc: integrated turn signal indicators
Tail lights, LED illumination
Tires, P215/55R17 all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance
Windshield wipers, intermittent, variable with washers
Climate control, single zone automatic
Console, centre covered storage bin with dual cup holders
Console, rear open storage bin -inc: dual cup holders
Driver mode control switch -inc: normal, sport, hold & mountain modes
Steering column, tilt wheel and telescopic adjustable
Battery propulsion, lithium-ion (16.5-kWh) rechargeable energy storage system -inc: liquid thermal management w/active control
Lockout switch, child, rear doors and windows -inc: electronic control
Lamp, LED, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Assist handles - 2, rear outboard with coat hooks
Controls, centre touch-sensitive
Glove box, passenger-side
Instrumentation, 7" digital reconfigurable LCD screen -inc: driver info centre, selectable efficiency gauge
Instrumentation, driver information centre -inc: exterior temp, compass, GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, vehicle personalization, vehicle info
Lighting, interior ambient LED-based, incandescent front reading lights, dome and cargo area lamp
Mats, carpeted, front and rear
Power outlets, 3 (12-volt) auxiliary outlets -inc: (1) front centre console, (1) rear console, (1) upper I/P storage bin
Rear seat, 40/40 split-folding
Seat adjusters, driver and front passenger manual -inc: fore/aft, up/down, recline
Steering wheel, comfort grip, leather wrapped
Storage, covered upper instrument panel, door panels, dedicated umbrella pocket, open bottle holder located forward of shifter
Storage, covered, dedicated for vehicle charging cord, located in rear cargo area
Universal home remote, 3-channel programmable
Visors, driver and front passenger -inc: covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Windows, power -inc: express-down on all, driver express-up w/anti-pinch override
Brakes, electro-hydraulic power with regenerative system
Brakes, parking, electric
Charge cord, 120-volt, 5.5 metres in length
Emissions, federal certification requirements
Keyless ignition -inc: electronic push button start
Suspension, rear semi-independent compound crank
Stitcher smartphone compatible -inc: Gracenote-powered playlist, album art
Airbags, dual-stage -inc: driver & front passenger frontal, side-impact & knee airbags, front & rear outboard roof-rail side-impact airbags, passenger sensing system
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, includes front seat dual pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2