Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,833KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5131121
  • Stock #: 190836A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB6ET138804
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks

This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2014 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 139,833 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB6ET138804.



Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 5,842 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti Q50 SP...
 96,633 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Venza 4D...
 81,000 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory